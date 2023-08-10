Advertise With Us
Sarasota Police remind parents that being late for school is not an excuse to speed

Slow down in school zones
Slow down in school zones(SPD)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - On the first day of school, Sarasota Police say that they caught someone going 53 in a 15 MPH School Zone.

The traffic stop occurred on Tuttle Ave. and Browning Street. The driver told the officer her kids had missed the bus and they were trying to get to school on time.

30+ miles over the speed limit is an automatic court date.

