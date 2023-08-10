Lilly’s parents reflect on emotional first day back to school

OSPREY, Fla. (WWSB) - Thursday marked the first day back to school for students in Sarasota and Manatee counties. It’s recognized as time for kids and parents to get excited for this new season of learning.

However, for one family in Osprey, the day was a reminder of a noticeable vacancy in the backseat of their car as they dropped off their two sons to school.

Lilly Glaubach was their sister. She was the 13-year-old girl hit by a hit-and-run driver and killed in August of 2022. A driver hit her as she rode her bike home from Pine View School.

Lilly’s parents sat down with ABC7 and shared how the first day back went.

Paul Alexander, Lilly’s step-dad, said watching his young sons run down school hallways was very emotional. He said, “They were saying ‘Hi’ to all their previous teachers. Unfortunately that was just a quick reminder that Lilly (also) walked down that same hall that time last year.”

Lilly’s parents trying to remain strong during a very trying time.

“This time last year, it was the accident, then 12 days in the hospital. She passes, then the funeral, and a Category Five hurricane over our house. It’s almost like our bodies and our brains are preparing us for the absolute worst at this time of year again,” said Lilly’s step-dad.

Since her passing on August 28, 2022, it has been one calamity after another for the Alexander family.

Rising from the ashes, they are making it their mission to honor their daughter’s legacy, and incite change.

In the works is a new state bill. It is designed to prevent unsolved deadly hit-and-run cases, by creating a new monitoring system. The bill is sponsored by state Senator Joe Gruters.

“As a father, it’s devastating to see anything, especially a member of our local community...I remember when I read it, it was terrible,” said Gruters. “If we can get this passed, hopefully we can name it after her at the end of the day.”

Basically, the bill says if you get into a crash and take your car to a body shop for repair, you’ll need a police report, or at least a record of the crash that authorities can easily find.

Lilly’s mother, Sarah Alexander, said, “When you hit something or someone, you should be able to find it. The police should be able to find it.”

She also says she is surprised something like this wasn’t already in place.

State Attorney Ed Brodsky says he has seen far too many deadly hit-and-run crash cases that go cold. This bill is a step in the right direction, he says.

“We’re a small town community and we want to show family, we want to show our community that we care and we want to make a difference. If we can impact this by some positive change and hopefully reduce these types of cases in the future then that’s a positive step,” said Brodsky.

Legislation aside, Lilly’s parents are hopeful that no one will forget their daughter and a tragedy like this never happens to another family, again.

“Even though its too late for Lilly, unfortunately, it may save someone else,” Lily’s mother said.

Paul Alexander says the pain is real and still present everyday.

“Hopefully it softens with time, hopefully it doesn’t effect our boys that way. It’s like it happened yesterday.”

David Chang, the driver in the deadly hit-and-run case appears in court on August 31.

