First Alert Weather: Wetter weekend for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A heat advisory is once again up for the Suncoast. The excessive heat warning for the Suncoast from yesterday has expired and is no longer in effect.

Nevertheless, it will be another very warm day with “feels-like” temperatures near 111 degrees.

The only difference between yesterday and today is our lower afternoon chance for rain. For this first day of school, the morning will be dry and sunny, and the afternoon mostly dry and extremely hot.

Later in the week, a tropical wave will move into South Florida. This will rapidly increase moisture across the state and bring much better rain chances by Sunday. Additionally, our winds will be shifting to the east. This change will help keep showers and thunderstorms pinned to the west coast of Florida.

