Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Extreme heat continuing on Thursday

Slightly better chance for storms this weekend
Seems like everyone is trying to get close to the water to cool down during this extreme heat
Seems like everyone is trying to get close to the water to cool down during this extreme heat(Steve Fine | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:31 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time I can remember parts of our area were put under an excessive heat warning on Wednesday afternoon. This was in effect mainly east of I-75 with the heat index expected to reach at least 113° for more than 3 hours today. That warning has since expired but could be back tomorrow afternoon once again as things are not changing much.

We are all under a heat advisory for Thursday meaning the heat index will be as high as 108 degrees for a few hours mainly during the afternoon hours. This advisory is in effect from 11 a.m until 7 p.m. on Thursday. We will see tons of sun with high approaching records once again. The high on Wednesday was 96 degrees tying the old mark set back in 1993. There is only a 20% chance for a coastal shower or two.

Still only expecting to see some scattered storms on both Saturday and Sunday with a chance for...
Still only expecting to see some scattered storms on both Saturday and Sunday with a chance for them to be closer to the coast(WWSB)

This same forecast is expected for Friday with a slight uptick in moisture over the weekend giving a slightly better chance to see some storms developing closer to the coast on Saturday and Sunday during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain above average.

The tropics are quiet for now with nothing to be too concerned about at this time.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opening today -- August 7 – just in time for the commute...
44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opens Aug. 7
The 2023 Florida Python Challenge begins August 4th, in an attempt to eliminate the invasive...
10-day Florida Python Challenge begins
Darryl Dye
North Port man charged with homicide
A bullet hole on the outside wall of the arcade.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office still searching for homicide suspect
Venice Police have closed a section of Tamiami Trail near San Marco Drive Wednesday morning as...
Venice Police investigating stabbing

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 8, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 7pm
ABC7 News at 7pm - August 8, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Woman killed in North Port
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Local police prepare for 1st day of school