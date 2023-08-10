Extreme heat continuing on Thursday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - For the first time I can remember parts of our area were put under an excessive heat warning on Wednesday afternoon. This was in effect mainly east of I-75 with the heat index expected to reach at least 113° for more than 3 hours today. That warning has since expired but could be back tomorrow afternoon once again as things are not changing much.

We are all under a heat advisory for Thursday meaning the heat index will be as high as 108 degrees for a few hours mainly during the afternoon hours. This advisory is in effect from 11 a.m until 7 p.m. on Thursday. We will see tons of sun with high approaching records once again. The high on Wednesday was 96 degrees tying the old mark set back in 1993. There is only a 20% chance for a coastal shower or two.

Still only expecting to see some scattered storms on both Saturday and Sunday with a chance for them to be closer to the coast (WWSB)

This same forecast is expected for Friday with a slight uptick in moisture over the weekend giving a slightly better chance to see some storms developing closer to the coast on Saturday and Sunday during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will remain above average.

The tropics are quiet for now with nothing to be too concerned about at this time.

