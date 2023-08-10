Bradenton Police officers step in to to fulfill a promise

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police officer Lee Cosens passed away following a long battle with cancer earlier this year, leaving behind two young daughters.

His fellow officers made Cosens a promise to always be there for his wife and daughters.

On the first day of school, Sgt. Pilat, Det. Freed, Det. Gow and Lt. Deshaies made a point to escort his two girls their first day of classes.

What a beautiful memory.

