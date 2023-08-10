Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Bradenton Police officers step in to to fulfill a promise

Bradenton Police
Bradenton Police(BP)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police officer Lee Cosens passed away following a long battle with cancer earlier this year, leaving behind two young daughters.

His fellow officers made Cosens a promise to always be there for his wife and daughters.

On the first day of school, Sgt. Pilat, Det. Freed, Det. Gow and Lt. Deshaies made a point to escort his two girls their first day of classes.

What a beautiful memory.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Peggy Jones was attacked by a snake when it fell down on her from above. She says a hawk then...
GRAPHIC: Hawk drops snake on woman; both animals attack her
Victor Elwell,
Bradenton Police want to speak with individual about homicide investigation
Venice Police have closed a section of Tamiami Trail near San Marco Drive Wednesday morning as...
Venice Police investigating stabbing
Shawn Wesley
Bradenton Police searching for Missing Endangered Adult
WWSB Generic Stock 5
First Alert Traffic: All-clear given at Paradise Plaza in Sarasota

Latest News

Slow down in school zones
Sarasota Police remind parents that being late for school is not an excuse to speed
Feels-Like temperatures of 111 will be likley
First Alert Weather: Wetter weekend for the Suncoast
Nate Strawderman preparing for first season as BCS Panthers head football coach
Nate Strawderman preparing for first season as BCS Panthers head football coach
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
New leadership for Bradenton Christian Football program