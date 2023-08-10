Advertise With Us
AMI Monkey Bus closed ‘for now’

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - The beloved Monkey Bus Fleet that has been serving the Suncoast for 14 years is facing financial woes that’s forcing them to suspend service temporarily.

The free local transportation service will not be taking passengers until it can afford to pay to insure its vehicles.

They have already raised over $5,000 on GoFundMe. Click here for the Monkey Bus’ GoFundMe page.

The business says its aiming to be back open no later than Labor Day Weekend.

