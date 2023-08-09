Advertise With Us
Suncoast law enforcement warns drivers as students head back to school

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - School on the Suncoast starts in Manatee and Sarasota Thursday, Aug. 10. Students are going to be heading back in droves and police and deputies all around the Suncoast are reminding drivers to slow down and be extra aware when driving around town and through school zones.

School Zones:

Police will be out watching for speeders and catching speeding and reckless drivers. Citations with hefty fines will be handed out.

Stopping and driving alongside school buses:

School Drop-Off:

Drive slowly through school zones & neighborhoods

Always check for pedestrians before proceeding on green

No phones in school zones!

Stay safe and have a great first day of school!!!!

