Manatee County Sheriff’s Office identifies victim in weekend shooting

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has identified the victim in a weekend shooting near a Bradenton nightclub.

Detectives say someone with a rifle fired shots at a crowd of people who had just left the Touch of Class nightclub on 14th Street West and were wandering into overflow parking at Gold Rush Arcade before the shots rang out.

One of the bullets struck a 33-year-old man in the leg. Bystanders tried to apply a tourniquet, but the man died later from his injuries at Blake Hospital.

The victim has been identified as Dwight Evans, Jr of Bradenton.

Homicide detectives are still seeking information on what led up to the fatal shooting and the person(s) responsible.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office and the Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering an additional $5000. for information leading to an arrest in this case. Manatee County Crime Stoppers has already offered up to $3000. Anonymous tips can be made by calling (866) 634- 8477 (TIPS) or submitted online at www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.

