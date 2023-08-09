Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Hopping wallaby leads deputies on chase after escaping captivity

Maricopa County, Arizona Sheriff's Office released a video of the wallaby trying to hop away from deputies in late July. (SOURCE: KPHO)
By Tianna Morimoto and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WADELL, Ariz. (KPHO/Gray News) - Deputies in Arizona found themselves in pursuit of a furry suspect last month.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office released body camera video from deputies who found themselves chasing down a wallaby in Wadell on July 28.

The nonprofit Farm Angels Sanctuary was called to assist the deputies in catching the critter, which was found near 167th Lane and Evergreen Road.

The suspect, Wally the Wallaby, escaped his home when a strong windstorm damaged his gate, according to the sanctuary.

In the bodycam video, the deputy can be seen spotting Wally.

“I’ve got a little kangaroo, maybe about two-and-a-half feet tall, going to be underneath the tree in the back corner,” the deputy can be heard saying as he approaches the animal.

The deputy then asks if other resources could help in catching the wallaby. An employee from the Farm Angels Sanctuary soon arrives to help the deputy catch the hopping animal.

The deputies then can be seen using a net to trap Wally by a tree before bringing a cage into the area.

The deputies eventually get him into the cage and remove him from the area with the help of the sanctuary employee. Wally was then taken to the sanctuary.

Wally’s owner eventually contacted the Farm Angels Sanctuary and decided to give Wally and his brother, Joey, to the nonprofit, where they are now kept safe in a pen and have received veterinary care.

The Farm Angels Sanctuary is an animal rescue service located in Surprise that gives a forever home to farm animals like horses, cows, sheep, goats, pigs and more. Although legal to own in Arizona, Farm Angels Sanctuary advises that wallabies are not pets but wild animals that should not be kept in captivity.

Donations can be made to the sanctuary to help support Wally and Joey’s care at their website.

Copyright 2023 KPHO/KTVK via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opening today -- August 7 – just in time for the commute...
44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opens Aug. 7
The 2023 Florida Python Challenge begins August 4th, in an attempt to eliminate the invasive...
10-day Florida Python Challenge begins
Darryl Dye
North Port man charged with homicide
A bullet hole on the outside wall of the arcade.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office still searching for homicide suspect
Venice Police have closed a section of Tamiami Trail near San Marco Drive Wednesday morning as...
Venice Police investigating stabbing

Latest News

FILE - Musician Robbie Robertson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22,...
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Houston...
Biden issues an executive order restricting U.S. investments in Chinese technology
Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.
Woman wins $4 million lottery prize after buying scratch-off ticket at gas station
President Joe Biden speaks before signing a proclamation designating the Baaj Nwaavjo I'Tah...
Utah man suspected of threatening President Joe Biden shot and killed as FBI served warrant
Jessica Ross and Treveon Isaiah Taylor are plaintiffs in a lawsuit against Southern Regional...
Baby decapitated during birth at Georgia hospital, lawsuit alleges