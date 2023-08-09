Heat advisory in effect for Wednesday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The heat is on again for Wednesday. With temperatures warming to near record highs and a westerly wind component we can expect to see “feels like” temperatures reaching 106-110° from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. tomorrow. There is a 30% chance for a few scattered storms mainly inland during the late afternoon and early evening for inland areas. The rain chance near the coast is only at 20% for an isolated shower during the late morning.

This pattern will stay that way on Thursday but with some additional moisture moving in the rain chance goes up just a little higher. I would not doubt having another heat advisory issued for our area by the National Weather Service.

Storms to move closer to coast by Saturday (WWSB)

There are indications that we could see a few coastal showers and possible thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening over the weekend as we see a temporary pattern shift once again. This in combination of additional moisture coming in we see those rain chances increasing to 40-50% respectively for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will still warm into the low to mid 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

The tropics remain quiet at this time with nothing expected to pop up over the next 7 days.

