Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Heat advisory in effect for Wednesday

Better chance for cooling storms this weekend
Dog days of summer stealing the thunder on this International day of the Cat
Dog days of summer stealing the thunder on this International day of the Cat(Liz Brookins | WWSB)
By Bob Harrigan
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The heat is on again for Wednesday. With temperatures warming to near record highs and a westerly wind component we can expect to see “feels like” temperatures reaching 106-110° from 11 a.m. through 7 p.m. tomorrow. There is a 30% chance for a few scattered storms mainly inland during the late afternoon and early evening for inland areas. The rain chance near the coast is only at 20% for an isolated shower during the late morning.

This pattern will stay that way on Thursday but with some additional moisture moving in the rain chance goes up just a little higher. I would not doubt having another heat advisory issued for our area by the National Weather Service.

Storms to move closer to coast by Saturday
Storms to move closer to coast by Saturday(WWSB)

There are indications that we could see a few coastal showers and possible thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening over the weekend as we see a temporary pattern shift once again. This in combination of additional moisture coming in we see those rain chances increasing to 40-50% respectively for Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures will still warm into the low to mid 90s with lows in the mid to upper 70s.

The tropics remain quiet at this time with nothing expected to pop up over the next 7 days.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm First Alert Weather Tuesday 8/8/2023

Most Read

The 2023 Florida Python Challenge begins August 4th, in an attempt to eliminate the invasive...
10-day Florida Python Challenge begins
At least one person is dead after a crash in Bradenton Sunday night.
Troopers investigating fatal crash in Bradenton
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Taryah Janecia Bowers
Police searching for missing juvenile
44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opening today -- August 7 – just in time for the commute...
44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opens Aug. 7

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Athlete of the Week: Omarion Patterson
Active investigation on Palma Sola Causeway after hit-and-run
BPD investigating hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near Palma Sola Causeway Park
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts Underage Alcohol Operation
Omarion Patterson
ABC7 Sports Athlete of the Week: Omarion Patterson