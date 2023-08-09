Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Heat advisory for the Suncoast has been issued

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:51 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yet another heat advisory has been issued for the Suncoast. This afternoon the heat index -- or “feels-like” temperatures -- will rise to over 110 degrees with some locations near 112 degrees.

You are cautioned to drink plenty of water before you get thirsty and take shade breaks if you must engage in activities in the afternoon sun.

There may be a few scattered showers in the late morning or early afternoon, but the majority of any rain we get will be east of the interstate. Showers will drift to the east and total rainfall amounts will be light.

Perhaps by the end of the week, the high will inch far enough north that our winds will shift to the southeast and push more rainstorms closer to the coast. Some tropical moisture will lift north and into the Suncoast atmosphere. This will help to increase the rainfall totals.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darryl Dye
North Port man charged with homicide
44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opening today -- August 7 – just in time for the commute...
44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opens Aug. 7
The 2023 Florida Python Challenge begins August 4th, in an attempt to eliminate the invasive...
10-day Florida Python Challenge begins
A bullet hole on the outside wall of the arcade.
Manatee County Sheriff’s Office still searching for homicide suspect
Taryah Janecia Bowers
Police searching for missing juvenile

Latest News

Manatee County Animal Welfare Shelter fired volunteers speak out
Fired volunteers speak up at Manatee County Commission meeting
Omarion Patterson
ABC7 Sports Athlete of the Week: Omarion Patterson
Dog days of summer stealing the thunder on this International day of the Cat
Heat advisory in effect for Wednesday
WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm
Athlete of the Week: Omarion Patterson