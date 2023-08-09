First Alert Weather: Heat advisory for the Suncoast has been issued

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Yet another heat advisory has been issued for the Suncoast. This afternoon the heat index -- or “feels-like” temperatures -- will rise to over 110 degrees with some locations near 112 degrees.

You are cautioned to drink plenty of water before you get thirsty and take shade breaks if you must engage in activities in the afternoon sun.

There may be a few scattered showers in the late morning or early afternoon, but the majority of any rain we get will be east of the interstate. Showers will drift to the east and total rainfall amounts will be light.

Perhaps by the end of the week, the high will inch far enough north that our winds will shift to the southeast and push more rainstorms closer to the coast. Some tropical moisture will lift north and into the Suncoast atmosphere. This will help to increase the rainfall totals.

