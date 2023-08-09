First Alert Traffic: Police investigation closes section of U.S. 41 in Venice

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police have closed a section of Tamiami Trail near San Marco Drive Wednesday morning as they investigate an overnight stabbing incident, officials say.

There is evidence in the roadway that must be identified and collected, the Venice Police Department told ABC7 Wednesday morning.

The stabbing victim is in stable condition and a suspect is in custody, police say.

