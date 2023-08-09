Advertise With Us
First Alert Traffic: Police investigation closes section of U.S. 41 in Venice

Venice Police have closed a section of Tamiami Trail near San Marco Drive Wednesday morning as...
Venice Police have closed a section of Tamiami Trail near San Marco Drive Wednesday morning as they investigate an overnight stabbing incident, officials say.(FDOT)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 8:22 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - Venice Police have closed a section of Tamiami Trail near San Marco Drive Wednesday morning as they investigate an overnight stabbing incident, officials say.

There is evidence in the roadway that must be identified and collected, the Venice Police Department told ABC7 Wednesday morning.

The stabbing victim is in stable condition and a suspect is in custody, police say.

