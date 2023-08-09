Dog found in Manatee County reunited with owner in Georgia

MANATEE COUNTY Fla. (WWSB) - A dog found the gate of the Manatee County Animal Welfare Palmetto Adoption Center has been reunited with his owner.

The dog was discovered at the gate Tuesday, Aug. 1. He was not tied up, but stayed within the facility, confused, lonely and patiently waiting.

Staff immediately scanned for a microchip and found the owner, Joyce Hathaway was over 400 miles away in Augusta, Georgia.

Joyce was contacted by MCAW and was shocked. She had given up hope. A month ago, she lost everything through a devastating fire, except her dog Dozer.

A family friend offered to care for Dozer while the owner got back on her feet. How Dozer ended up in Palmetto, Florida, is unknown at this time.

MCAW Field Supervisor Steven Bell offered to deliver Dozer directly to Joyce in Georgia. Bell and Dozer began their trip to Augusta Thursday morning Aug. 3, 2023 at 7:30 am.

MCAW not only brought the pup home – but also brought along extra food and bowls – hoping to provide a small gesture of on-going support to someone who suffered a great tragedy... and ultimately a happier ending.

