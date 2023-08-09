Advertise With Us
Discovering the many Ants on the Suncoast

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 6am
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Almost everybody in Florida has an Ant story. Especially the Fire Ants! But these biting bugs have only been in the United States for 90 years. Any chance we could send them back to South America???

Today’s bonus Discovering the Suncoast episode - Have you heard the Cicadas chirping this summer? See that story here:

https://www.mysuncoast.com/video/2022/10/12/discovering-suncoast-autumn-bugs/

Do you have an idea for Discovering the Suncoast? Send an email to Discovering@MySuncoast.com! Tell me what’s unique and interesting in your part of Paradise!

You can watch previous episodes of Discovering the Suncoast online here: https://www.mysuncoast.com/content/community/discovering-the-suncoast/

