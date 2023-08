HOLMES BEACH, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash near the Anna Maria Island bridge shut down traffic there for several hours Wednesday morning, police say.

The crash, on Manatee Avenue West, near the happened just before 2 a.m., officials say. All lanes were reopened around 6 a.m.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.