Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Carnival cruise ship helps rescue couple at sea

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.
Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.(Carnival)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:58 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Coast Guard teamed up with Carnival Cruise Line to rescue a distressed couple at sea in the Bahamas.

Carnival says the couple was stranded in a sailboat near Castle Island early Monday.

The Coast Guard called on the crew aboard Carnival’s Mardi Gras cruise ship to assist.

According to Carnival, the ship’s team was less than nine miles from the distressed couple. They were able to approach the sailboat and lower a lifeboat to the couple.

The man rescued was taken to the ship’s medical center for treatment.

There is no word yet on the possible injuries he suffered.

Carnival says the cruise ship continued with its itinerary and was slated to arrive in Aruba on Tuesday.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Florida Python Challenge begins August 4th, in an attempt to eliminate the invasive...
10-day Florida Python Challenge begins
At least one person is dead after a crash in Bradenton Sunday night.
Troopers investigating fatal crash in Bradenton
Ismael Perez, 2, was hit and killed in a Chick-fil-A parking lot.
2-year-old hit and killed in Chick-fil-A drive thru
Taryah Janecia Bowers
Police searching for missing juvenile
44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opening today -- August 7 – just in time for the commute...
44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opens Aug. 7

Latest News

A Mega Millions ticket is seen as a person makes a purchase inside a convenience store ahead of...
Winning numbers drawn for $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot
People celebrate the defeat of Issue 1 during a watch party Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Columbus,...
Voters in Ohio reject GOP-backed proposal that would have made it tougher to protect abortion rights
Manatee County Animal Welfare Shelter fired volunteers speak out
Fired volunteers speak up at Manatee County Commission meeting
FILE - An attendee at Planned Parenthood's Bans Off Our Bodies rally for abortion rights holds...
College professors sue Idaho over a law that they say criminalizes classroom discussions on abortion