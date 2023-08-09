Advertise With Us
Bradenton teen arrested in Palma Sola hit-and-run

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in a serious hit-and-run crash on the Palma Sola Causeway Tuesday night.

The crash occurred in the 8400-block of Manatee Ave. W shortly after 5 p.m. on Tuesday. The suspect and victim, a 35-year-old man, got into an altercation. The suspect drove away, turned around and intentionally struck the victim before fleeing the scene, police report.

The suspect then left the vehicle and ran from the scene. He was located Tuesday night.

The victim suffered numerous injuries and is in critical condition but stable.

The 17-year-old has been charged with Attempted Murder, Hit-and-Run with Serious Bodily Injury, Reckless Driving with Serious Bodily Injury, and No Valid Driver’s License with Serious Bodily Injury.

The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Bradenton Police Department at 941-932-9300. To remain anonymous and eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip at manateecrimestoppers.com

