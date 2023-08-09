Bradenton Police want to speak with individual about homicide investigation

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Detectives are attempting to locate 17-year-old Victor Elwell, of Bradenton.

Police want to talk to him about an active homicide investigation. It’s believed Elwell may have additional knowledge about the homicide of 18-year-old Nicholas Dickinson in Pic Town Mobile Home Park on July 9, 2023.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Darryl Davis at (941) 747-3011 at Ext. 2535.

