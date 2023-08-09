Bradenton Police searching for Missing Endangered Adult

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police have issued a missing endangered adult alert.

Shawn Wesley, 33, was last seen on Saturday, August 5, in the 100 block of 17th Avenue W. He is insulin-dependent and may need medical attention.

Shawn is approximately 6′2″, 160 lbs., with short brown hair, a beard, and full-sleeve tattoos on both arms. He might be driving a white 2006 Honda Civic with Florida license plate 99BSII.

Contact BPD at 941-932-9300 if you have information that will assist in locating him.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.