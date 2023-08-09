Another day, another heat advisory on the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The heat continues another day in the Suncoast and the Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is urging residents to take proper precautions.

FDOH-Sarasota recommends the following safety measures to minimize the risk of heat-related illnesses and emergencies. The heat index is expected to be somewhere between 112 and 115 degrees.

Stay hydrated. Drink plenty of water and avoid excessive consumption of caffeine or alcohol, as they can lead to dehydration.

Stay cool. Avoid direct sunlight and long exposure to the sun. Spend time in air-conditioned environments. If you do not have access to air conditioning, consider visiting public buildings or public spaces with shade. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to help your body regulate its temperature. Protect your head and face with a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen to prevent sunburn. Minimize outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in shaded areas and avoid strenuous physical exertion.

Check on vulnerable individuals. Keep an eye on elderly neighbors, young children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Ensure they have access to a cool environment and sufficient hydration.

Never leave children, vulnerable individuals, or pets unattended in vehicle. Temperatures inside a parked car can rise rapidly, even with the windows slightly open, and can be life-threatening.

FDOH-Sarasota urges everyone to remain vigilant and look out for one another during this heat advisory. By following these safety measures, we can collectively reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses and emergencies.

