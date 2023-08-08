SarasotaCon happening this weekend

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The 2nd SarasotaCon Annual Comic Book Convention & Pop Culture is kicking off this weekend, on Saturday August 12, 2023 at the Carlisle Conference Center.

The SarasotaCon strives to be Florida’s best and truest comic con featuring fandoms of multiple genres.

The show has over 100 vendors that cater to a wide-spectrum of interests including comic books, magazines, toys, games, movies, television, anime, manga, wrestling, cosplay, artwork, sketches and apparel plus much more. In addition, a roster of comic industry professionals and fandom-related celebrities are in attendance for attendees to meet and greet.

Confirmed Featured Guests & Attractions include:

Jim Shooter - Comic Book Legend

Greg Larouque - Comic book Artist - Spiderman / Flash

SuperNatural TV Series Vehicle - Baby!

Local Cosplayer Groups

Huge Cosplay Contest - 4:00pm

Tickets on sale now - General Admission is only $20.00 - All Kids Under 11 are FREE. Cosplay, VIP Tickets are $50.00 and Platinum Tickets are $100.00. We have a Huge Cosplay Contest for all Attendees with amazing Prices! You can purchase online or at the Door.

SarasotaCon will take place on Saturday August 12, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Carlisle Conference Center located at 3727 Bahia Vista Street, Sarasota, Florida 34232. For more information please visit http://www.thesarasotacon.com

