North Port Police Conservation Officer’s home destroyed in fire

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - The community is rallying around a North Port Police Conservation Officer whose home was destroyed in a fire Monday.

The fire broke out at 2 a.m. on Aug. 7 at the home belonging to North Port Police Department Conservation Officer Dominick Caravella. North Port Fire Rescue was quickly on-scene after being called, but the damage was done.

The fire has been ruled accidental by the State Fire Marshal due to equipment keeping baby chicks warm. The family was out of town at the time of the incident. The roof collapsed and the family lost their two dogs, chickens and cat.

The family only has the clothes on their back and friends and family have organized a crowdsourcing site to help the Caravellas as they grapple with the loss.

If you would like to donate, click here.

