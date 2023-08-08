Advertise With Us
North Port man charged with homicide

Darryl Dye
Darryl Dye(North Port Police)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 10:59 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - A North Port man has been charged with homicide after detectives say he killed a 57-year-old woman in whose home he resided.

The North Port Police Department received a call for service around 4 p.m. on Aug. 7 regarding a deceased individual in the 6000 block of Kilepa Court.

Officers on scene found the body of a 57-year-old female who lived in the home. She had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to her head and neck.

62-year-old Darryl Dye, made statements during initial contact which raised concerns and coupled with evidence located on the scene, he has now been arrested for Homicide. He had recently taken up residence at the home.

According to the arrest citation, Dye told responding officers that he didn’t want to enter the home because the victim was “beyond help.” Subsequent investigation also showed that Dye owned a firearm.

Dye was transported to Sarasota County Jail, where he remains with no bond. The victim’s identity is being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

