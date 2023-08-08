Morgan & Morgan files lawsuit against Tampa General Hospital over data breach

TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - Law firm Morgan & Morgan filed a lawsuit Monday against Tampa General Hospital over a data breach that affected millions of people.

The hospital notified patients and staff back in May that hackers uncovered personal information by accessing the hospital’s business operations.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit allege Tampa General Hospital not only failed to safeguard their personal and medical information, but that they also exacerbated the problem by failing to notify the victims of the breach until July 19, more than two months after it had initially occurred. The suit also alleges that Tampa General Hospital did not notice the breach until May 31, thus allowing the hackers nineteen days to steal information, undetected. The three plaintiffs listed in the attached complaint, one of whom has already suffered identity theft since the breach occurred, and another who is a retired FBI agent, will remain anonymous to protect their identities and privacy.

Morgan & Morgan’s lawsuit also alleges the hospital allowed the hackers 19 days to steal the undetected information.

“Our clients’ allegations, in this case, paint a picture of Tampa General Hospital’s cavalier attitude toward cybersecurity and patient privacy. This is not the first time Tampa General Hospital has allegedly failed to protect its patients’ personal data – this data breach follows a 2014 breach,” Morgan & Morgan attorneys John Morgan and Ryan McGee said in a joint statement. “It is our hope that this lawsuit will not only secure justice and accountability for the patients whose privacy and peace of mind have been irrevocably violated but also will spur Tampa General Hospital to take additional steps to protect their patients’ privacy in a manner appropriate for the current climate of cyberattacks.”

According to the lawsuit, one of the victims listed in the complaint has suffered identity theft since the breach happened.

