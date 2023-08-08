Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts Underage Alcohol Operation

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division partnered with Drug Free Manatee to conduct a county-wide underage drinking operation on Saturday targeting establishments that sell and/or serve alcohol.

Detectives visited 68 establishments throughout Manatee County that sell/serve alcohol. Clerks at eight establishments were issued Notices to Appear for selling alcohol to a minor.

The stores where minors were able to buy alcohol are as follows:

Nick and Moe’s (14313 State Road 70 East, Bradenton)

7-11 (7305 State Road 70 East, Bradenton)

RaceTrac (6005 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton)

7-11 (4451 Tallevast Road, Sarasota)

Ellenton Quick Mart (2413 U.S. 301 North, Ellenton)

Marathon (2927 Cortez Road West, Bradenton)

Chevron (6724 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton)

Chevron (2925 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton)

