Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts Underage Alcohol Operation

(16 News Now)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division partnered with Drug Free Manatee to conduct a county-wide underage drinking operation on Saturday targeting establishments that sell and/or serve alcohol.

Detectives visited 68 establishments throughout Manatee County that sell/serve alcohol. Clerks at eight establishments were issued Notices to Appear for selling alcohol to a minor.

The stores where minors were able to buy alcohol are as follows:

  • Nick and Moe’s (14313 State Road 70 East, Bradenton)
  • 7-11 (7305 State Road 70 East, Bradenton)
  • RaceTrac (6005 53rd Avenue East, Bradenton)
  • 7-11 (4451 Tallevast Road, Sarasota)
  • Ellenton Quick Mart (2413 U.S. 301 North, Ellenton)
  • Marathon (2927 Cortez Road West, Bradenton)
  • Chevron (6724 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton)
  • Chevron (2925 Manatee Avenue West, Bradenton)

