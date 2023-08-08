Advertise With Us
Manatee County Sheriff still searching for homicide suspect

A bullet hole on the outside wall of the arcade.
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Detectives are searching for the person who gunned down a person in the parking lot of a Bradenton business.

Detectives say someone with a rifle fired shots at a crowd of people who had just left the Touch of Class nightclub on 14th Street West and were wandering into overflow parking at Gold Rush Arcade before the shots rang out.

One of the bullets struck a 33-year-old man in the leg. Bystanders tried to apply a tourniquet but the man died later from his injuries at Blake Hospital.

Though it’s devastating, detectives say they were thankful more people weren’t shot.

Authorities say if you know anything about this case you are asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 or Call CrimeStoppers at 866-634-TIPS. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward.

