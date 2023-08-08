First Alert Weather: Another heat advisory for the Suncoast

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Little has changed in the last 24 hours and we can look forward to another very warm afternoon on the Suncoast.

A heat advisory is in effect again today from noon to 7 p.m. Heat index temperatures will be near 112 degrees. You are cautioned to drink plenty of water before you get thirsty and take shade breaks if you must engage in activities in the afternoon sun.

The weather pattern today is as it was yesterday. An area of high pressure aloft keeps us in a light south-southwest wind flow and a stable, hot atmosphere. We can expect more of the same for the remainder of the week as the sea breeze moves inland early in the day and thereby focuses most of the rain into inland locations, away from where it is most needed.

Perhaps by the end of the week, the high will inch far enough north that our winds will shift to the southeast and push more of the rainstorms closer to the drought-ridden coast. Additionally, moisture will likely increase by the weekend and so encourage larger rain totals.

Again, today the tropics remain calm with no areas of tropical development identified.

