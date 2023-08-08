Dangerous heat again for Tuesday

WWSB ABC7 News at 6pm

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Look for heat indices to soar to 105-110° Tuesday with heat advisories likely being issued by the National Weather Service for the afternoon through the early evening. We will see mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 90s near the coast and mid 90s inland away from the coast. We will see that persistent onshore flow or westerly wind which will keep the humidity in the unbearable range at times. The rain chance is only at 30% and that is mainly for inland areas east of I-75. There is a small chance for an isolated shower in the morning along the coast but most areas will stay dry.

We will see similar conditions on Wednesday with little chance for cooling showers and thunderstorms. Another heat advisory will be likely needed for the afternoon and early evening.

Thursday a shot of additional moisture will move in and bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms on a wider range but most of that will be inland once again as the west wind continues.

By the weekend there are some hints that we could get a shift in the winds again which will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms getting closer to the coast and west of I-75 near the beaches. The rain chance goes up to 40% on Saturday and 50% on Sunday.

Little prospect for much needed rain this work week (WWSB)

We need the rain desperately as we are over 16 inches below average for the year and continue to be in an extreme drought. The tropics remain quiet but with 90% of the named storms expected to form between now and mid Oct.

90% of the storms occur from this point forward so be prepared (WWSB)

So make sure you have the necessary items in your hurricane supply kit. These supplies should last you for at least 3 days and should be enough to last for a week.

