BPD investigating hit-and-run involving a pedestrian near Palma Sola Causeway Park

Active investigation on Palma Sola Causeway after hit-and-run
Active investigation on Palma Sola Causeway after hit-and-run(Bradenton Police Department)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian in the 8400 block of Manatee Avenue W., near Palma Sola Causeway Park.

The crash was reported around 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

The driver of the vehicle fled on foot. The pedestrian has serious injuries and is receiving treatment.

No further information about the pedestrian or the driver has been released. ABC7 will update this story as more information is received.

The Causeway is currently open, however BPD is asking drivers to avoid the area. Traffic Homicide investigators may need to briefly close the Palma Sola Causeway to document the scene.

