ABC7 Sports Athlete of the Week: Omarion Patterson

Omarion Patterson
Omarion Patterson(WWSB)
By Xavier McKnight
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:47 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Booker High School two-way football star, Omarion Patterson is this week’s ABC 7 Sports Athlete of the Week.

Patterson is quite the star on the gridiron. He’s scored more than 30 touchdowns in the two seasons he’s been apart of the Booker Tornadoes football program.

However, he’s doing something for his family off the field that is much bigger than football. In the spring of next year, he will become the first member of his family to graduate from high school.

“It’s wonderful, very great,” said Veronica Rock, Patterson’s grandmother. “I’m very proud of him.”

In addition to this historic family honor, Patterson also already has a full scholarship to play football and pursue a higher education at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.

His grandparents tell ABC7 that they weren’t sure these days would happen, but now that they are they are filled with much joy.

“I want to see him go as far as his mind and body can take him,” said Andre Rock, Patterson’s grandfather. “I love to see young people his age get off the streets and do good things for themselves.”

