Venice High football ready to triumph over last season’s adversity

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Venice High School football team proved their resilience after dealing with Hurricane Ian’s destruction as well as a championship game loss. They are back this season ready to put the adversity behind them.

The team worked hard at the FHSAA state championship game last season, which they unfortunately lost to Lakeland 21 to 14.

Suncoast residents, local contractors and staff from Venice High School also came together after the hurricane to get the stadium back up and running.

“We all felt we have got to get this up and running for the community so they can come out for three hours and forget about their problems and enjoy the game and that’s why it was important,” said Venice Athletic Director Pete Dombrowski.

The new Powell-Davis Stadium serves as the team’s home field and is a constant reminder of the school’s fans and supporters.

Venice High School opens up their pre-season on August 18th at 8 p.m. as they host Tampa Bay Tech.

