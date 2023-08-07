Advertise With Us
Troopers investigating fatal crash in Bradenton

At least one person is dead after a crash in Bradenton Sunday night.
At least one person is dead after a crash in Bradenton Sunday night.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - At least one person is dead after a crash in Bradenton Sunday night.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash happening just before 10:30 p.m. at the intersection of Cortez Road West and 5th Street West in Bradenton.

Investigators have not released other details, such as the number of vehicles involved or additional injures to other people.

