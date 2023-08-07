Advertise With Us
School districts remind drivers 'no phones in school zones!

No phones in school zones!
No phones in school zones!(Sarasota County Schools)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - School starts back this week in Sarasota and Manatee Counties.

Law enforcement and school officials want to remind you to watch your speed in school zones. Follow traffic laws with school buses.

They also want drivers to remember to not use your phone in an active school zone.

Using your phone while driving in an active school zone (or construction site) is not only dangerous but also illegal. To clarify, this includes wireless (bluetooth) devices. Put your phone down, keep your eyes on the road, and stay alert for children crossing.

Ignoring this law could cost you a $166 fine plus 3 points on your driver’s license.

