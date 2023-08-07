Advertise With Us
Police searching for missing juvenile

Taryah Janecia Bowers
Taryah Janecia Bowers(Manatee County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputies need help locating 12-year-old Taryah Janecia Bowers. 

Taryah was last seen on July 31 at approximately 7 p.m. in the 2900 block of 27th Ct. E., Palmetto. 

Detectives believe she may be in the area of Everest Gardens/Treesdale Apartments (1818 9th Ave E, Bradenton) and may be riding a gray and blue Huffy bike and in the company of a black male and female who go by “Tray,” and “Nee Nee.”

Taryah is 5-foot-4-inches and 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing black and red checkered pajama pants, a black t-shirt and a leopard hair bonnet.

Contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011 with any information on her whereabouts.

