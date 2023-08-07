Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Florida-DOH urges residents to take precautions during heat advisory

(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory and the Florida Department of Health is urging everyone to take precautions in to avoid heat related illness.

The Heat Advisory is in effect in several areas, including the Suncoast, until 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7

Heat index values up to 110 are expected.

Drink lots of water to help with hydration. Avoid excessive consumption of caffeine or alcohol, as they can lead to dehydration.

Stay cool. Avoid direct sunlight and long exposure to the sun. Spend time in air-conditioned environments. If you do not have access to air conditioning, consider visiting public buildings or public spaces with shade. Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, and light-colored clothing to help your body regulate its temperature. Protect your head and face with a wide-brimmed hat and use sunscreen to prevent sunburn. Minimize outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day. If you must be outside, take frequent breaks in shaded areas and avoid strenuous physical exertion.

Check on vulnerable individuals. Keep an eye on elderly neighbors, young children, and individuals with pre-existing health conditions, as they are more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Ensure they have access to a cool environment and sufficient hydration.

Never leave children, vulnerable individuals, or pets unattended in vehicle. Temperatures inside a parked car can rise rapidly, even with the windows slightly open, and can be life-threatening.

Let’s look out for one another and stay safe.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Florida Python Challenge begins August 4th, in an attempt to eliminate the invasive...
10-day Florida Python Challenge begins
FWC received a report of a two-vessel boating accident with injuries at Little Sarasota Bay in...
Multiple Agencies respond to a boating collision in Sarasota County
A bullet hole on the outside wall of the arcade.
Homicide investigation underway by MCSO detectives
Bacteriological samples were collected from the Mocassin Wallow Road area, and results have...
Manatee County issues rescission notice for parts of Mocassin Wallow Rd
Keith Urban is being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Keith Urban to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Latest News

No phones in school zones!
School districts remind drivers ‘no phones in school zones!
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks to reporters following a...
‘Of course’ Trump lost the 2020 election, DeSantis says after years of hedging
44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opening today -- August 7 – just in time for the commute...
44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opens Aug. 7
An early morning house fire heavily damaged a home in North Port Monday, officials confirmed.
Family pets die in North Port house fire