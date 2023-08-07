First Alert Weather: Triple-digit heat index with low rain chances

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If it feels like the forecast is stuck in the mud, it is. Hot weather and a lack of afternoon rainfall is again in the forecast for today.

A heat advisory will be in effect this afternoon from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for the Suncoast due to “feels-like” temperatures near 110. You are once again cautioned to drink plenty of water and avoid the afternoon sun if possible. If you must be outdoors in the afternoon then take frequent breaks in the shade or, better yet, air conditioning.

Due to the persistent position of an area of high pressure to our south directing our wind flow out of the southwest, our rain chances will be lower than normal. The best chance for showers will be inland and earlier in the afternoon.

There are some indications that this pattern may change by the upcoming weekend with the high-pressure ridge lifting north of us. Were this to happen, our winds will shift east and bring cooling afternoon showers closer to the west coast of Florida.

At the present time, the tropics are calm. There are a variety of tropical waves crossing the waters, but no organization is seen in the cloud patterns. Saharan dust is still playing a role in limiting the thunderstorm development in the tropics and no tropical development is forecast in the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.