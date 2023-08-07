Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

First Alert Weather: Triple-digit heat index with low rain chances

WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekdays at 5am
By John Scalzi
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:50 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - If it feels like the forecast is stuck in the mud, it is. Hot weather and a lack of afternoon rainfall is again in the forecast for today.

A heat advisory will be in effect this afternoon from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. today for the Suncoast due to “feels-like” temperatures near 110. You are once again cautioned to drink plenty of water and avoid the afternoon sun if possible. If you must be outdoors in the afternoon then take frequent breaks in the shade or, better yet, air conditioning.

Due to the persistent position of an area of high pressure to our south directing our wind flow out of the southwest, our rain chances will be lower than normal. The best chance for showers will be inland and earlier in the afternoon.

There are some indications that this pattern may change by the upcoming weekend with the high-pressure ridge lifting north of us. Were this to happen, our winds will shift east and bring cooling afternoon showers closer to the west coast of Florida.

At the present time, the tropics are calm. There are a variety of tropical waves crossing the waters, but no organization is seen in the cloud patterns. Saharan dust is still playing a role in limiting the thunderstorm development in the tropics and no tropical development is forecast in the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Florida Python Challenge begins August 4th, in an attempt to eliminate the invasive...
10-day Florida Python Challenge begins
FWC received a report of a two-vessel boating accident with injuries at Little Sarasota Bay in...
Multiple Agencies respond to a boating collision in Sarasota County
A bullet hole on the outside wall of the arcade.
Homicide investigation underway by MCSO detectives
Bacteriological samples were collected from the Mocassin Wallow Road area, and results have...
Manatee County issues rescission notice for parts of Mocassin Wallow Rd
The final phases of the project include a bridge being built over Interstate 75, that is...
44th Avenue bridge over Braden River is opening

Latest News

WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 6, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News - Weekends at 6:30pm
ABC7 News at 6:30pm - August 6, 2023
WWSB ABC7 Good Morning Suncoast - Weekends at 6am
Good Morning Suncoast Weekends at 6am - August 6, 2023
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 5, 2023