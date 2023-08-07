Family pets die in North Port house fire

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - An early morning house fire heavily damaged a home in North Port Monday, officials confirmed.

While no people were at home at the time of the 2 a.m. blaze in the 3800 block of Ulman Avenue, two dogs inside the home died and two cats are missing, North Port Fire Rescue said.

When firefighters from North Port and Sarasota County arrived, flames were already shooting though the roof, which collapsed shortly afterward.

Fire crews search for the animals; and two dogs were removed. Despite efforts to resuscitate them, the dogs did not survive, officials said.

No injuries to firefighters or civilians were reported. No other structures were threatened. The home sustained considerable damage, and the cause is under investigation by the state Fire Marshal’s Office.

