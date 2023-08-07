Another Advisory is Likely as Heat Wave Continues

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Monday will be another scorching muggy day with less relief as rain chances slim down. It will feel slightly hotter than Sunday. Another heat advisory is likely to be issued for Monday, as the heat index is expected to rise to 111 in the late afternoon along the Suncoast. The air temperatures will be in the low to mid 90s but with dewpoints in the upper 70′s, the feels-like temperature will spike.

Beachgoers and boaters should fare well with plenty of sunshine on tap. There may be an isolated storm around mid-day along the coast but the majority of the rain will fall in the eastern portion of Manatee and Sarasota county, along with DeSoto and Hardee county. Coastal winds will be from the south in the morning then coming from the west in the afternoon between five and ten knots. Air temps will fall in the low 90s but feels like-temps will fare in the triple digits. The time period for the few storms expected will be in the afternoon. The Suncoast needs more rain as it is below the annual average at this time, about 16 inches. West of I-75 remains in the extreme drought category, and moving inland from I-75, it falls from severe to very dry through most of DeSoto and Hardee county.

The Atlantic Tropics are relatively quiet with no disturbances to track.

