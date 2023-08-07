44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opens Aug. 7

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a long time coming! The link expanding and enhancing the east-west corridor across Manatee County is opening to traffic – just in time for today’s drive home!

Manatee County Public Works hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the official opening of the 44th Avenue Extension Bridge over the Braden River earlier this morning. The first vehicle across was an MCAT bus.

The bridge will reduce demand on parallel roads SR 64 and SR 70 of a combined total of 21,000 vehicles a day.

The 44th Ave. E extension has been built in project phases starting in 2013. The final phases of the project, including a bridge over I-75 are currently under construction. More information and project updates can be found at https://44thaveeast.com/project-info/.

Crews are currently working to ensure that the span will be operational for afternoon rush-hour by 3 p.m.

