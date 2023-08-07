Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opens Aug. 7

44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opening today -- August 7 – just in time for the commute...
44th Avenue Bridge over Braden River opening today -- August 7 – just in time for the commute home(Manatee County Government)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - It’s been a long time coming! The link expanding and enhancing the east-west corridor across Manatee County is opening to traffic – just in time for today’s drive home!

Manatee County Public Works hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony to commemorate the official opening of the 44th Avenue Extension Bridge over the Braden River earlier this morning. The first vehicle across was an MCAT bus.

The bridge will reduce demand on parallel roads SR 64 and SR 70 of a combined total of 21,000 vehicles a day.

The 44th Ave. E extension has been built in project phases starting in 2013.  The final phases of the project, including a bridge over I-75 are currently under construction. More information and project updates can be found at https://44thaveeast.com/project-info/.

Crews are currently working to ensure that the span will be operational for afternoon rush-hour by 3 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The 2023 Florida Python Challenge begins August 4th, in an attempt to eliminate the invasive...
10-day Florida Python Challenge begins
FWC received a report of a two-vessel boating accident with injuries at Little Sarasota Bay in...
Multiple Agencies respond to a boating collision in Sarasota County
A bullet hole on the outside wall of the arcade.
Homicide investigation underway by MCSO detectives
Bacteriological samples were collected from the Mocassin Wallow Road area, and results have...
Manatee County issues rescission notice for parts of Mocassin Wallow Rd
Keith Urban is being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Keith Urban to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame

Latest News

An early morning house fire heavily damaged a home in North Port Monday, officials confirmed.
Family pets die in North Port house fire
At least one person is dead after a crash in Bradenton Sunday night.
Troopers investigating fatal crash in Bradenton
Dangerous heat possible
First Alert Weather: Triple-digit heat index with low rain chances
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
ABC7 News at 11pm - August 6, 2023