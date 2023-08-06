Advertise With Us
Seniors swimming competitively to stay in shape

“I have people tell me all the time how great it’s been since they started swimming. I think...
“I have people tell me all the time how great it’s been since they started swimming. I think it’s kind of a fountain of youth in a way,” said coach of the Sarasota club Rick Walker.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - From teenagers to senior citizens, thousands of athletes from across the world came to Sarasota for the U.S. Masters Summer National Championship.

The Masters program gives swimmers from all different backgrounds, ages, and skill-levels the platform to swim competitively, providing a fun and encouraging environment for seniors to stay in shape.

“I have people tell me all the time how great it’s been since they started swimming,” said coach of the Sarasota club Rick Walker. “I think it’s kind of a fountain of youth in a way.”

Walker also swims in the events, and is impressed with some of his competitors.

“It’s pretty amazing what some of the older athletes can still do,” said Walker.

One of those athletes that impresses the crowd, Harry Colburn from Venice.

“When I was 14, my strength was my kick. But when I got in the pool at age 74 in the Master’s program I had no kick,” said Colburn.

Now 80-years-old, Colburn said being a part of the Masters program is keeping him young.

“There’s nothing better than swimming. My joints are much better than before I got back into swimming, my muscle tone is better,” Colburn explained. “I’m just in better physical condition.”

Colburn said his goal is to live to 100, and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down anytime soon.

