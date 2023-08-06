Rain chances for Sunday, mainly dry Monday and Tuesday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heat continues! We tied the record high Saturday at 96°. A Heat Advisory is in effect Sunday afternoon with Heat Index values near 110° in the peak heat of the day. Our unusually dry rainy season continues. A few storms popped up Saturday, dropping 0.74″ of rain in South Lakewood Ranch, 0.32″ in North Port, but only a Trace (less than 0.01″) at SRQ. Sunday promises to develop another round of hit-and-miss storms, with a chance in the morning, but the best chance is near I-75 and eastward once again. Then our rain chances go down to start the workweek. The heat and humidity stay - Dew points hold in the mid-70s with the Heat Index in the low 100s. Again. Rain chances are a little higher to end the week, but nowhere near the rain we need.

Even the tropics, which normally get busier in August, are very quiet. The official wording from the Hurricane Center is:

“Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 7 days”

