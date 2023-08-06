Advertise With Us
Download Our Apps

Rain chances for Sunday, mainly dry Monday and Tuesday

Rain?
Rain?(Station)
By Mike Modrick
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:48 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Heat continues! We tied the record high Saturday at 96°. A Heat Advisory is in effect Sunday afternoon with Heat Index values near 110° in the peak heat of the day. Our unusually dry rainy season continues. A few storms popped up Saturday, dropping 0.74″ of rain in South Lakewood Ranch, 0.32″ in North Port, but only a Trace (less than 0.01″) at SRQ. Sunday promises to develop another round of hit-and-miss storms, with a chance in the morning, but the best chance is near I-75 and eastward once again. Then our rain chances go down to start the workweek. The heat and humidity stay - Dew points hold in the mid-70s with the Heat Index in the low 100s. Again. Rain chances are a little higher to end the week, but nowhere near the rain we need.

Even the tropics, which normally get busier in August, are very quiet. The official wording from the Hurricane Center is:

“Tropical cyclone formation is not expected during the next 7 days”

Record High
Record High(Record High)

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Skeletal remains found in 2007 have been identified as Jeana Lynn Burrus
Husband named person of interest after skeletal remains identified as Sarasota woman
Keith Urban is being inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Keith Urban to be inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame
Anheuser-Busch cited a decline in U.S. sales during this year's second quarter due to its Bud...
Bud Light controversy cost Anheuser-Busch $395 million in sales, report says
Douglas Rockey
Missing, endangered adult has been found
The 2023 Florida Python Challenge begins August 4th, in an attempt to eliminate the invasive...
10-day Florida Python Challenge begins

Latest News

Manatee County Public works urges drivers to follow the detours they will provide, and to...
Manatee County road closures this week
“Had a great summer, had a lot of fun with the kids. We got a lot stronger, a lot bigger so...
Booker high school football team still working to win FSHAA state football championship
Bacteriological samples were collected from the Mocassin Wallow Road area, and results have...
Manatee County issues rescission notice for parts of Mocassin Wallow Rd
Venice is the shark tooth capital of the world, and the city will be proving it this weekend.
Road closure on W. Venice Avenue