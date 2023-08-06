Advertise With Us
Multiple Agencies respond to a boating collision in Sarasota County

FWC received a report of a two-vessel boating accident with injuries at Little Sarasota Bay in Sarasota County around 12:30 pm Sunday afternoon.(MGN)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Sarasota County EMS all responded to a boating accident in the 400 block of Blackburn Point Road Sunday, August 6th.

FWC received a report of a two-vessel boating accident with injuries at Little Sarasota Bay in Sarasota County around 12:30 pm Sunday afternoon.

FWC said two personal watercraft (PWCs) were involved in a collision. FWC also said preliminary information indicates that each vessel had two occupants, and the crash left A 27-year-old female injured. Sarasota County said the female was airlifted to Bayfront Health, where she is currently getting treated.

This is an active investigation, and FWC said they will provide additional information when they have it available.

