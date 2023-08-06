Manatee County road closures this week

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County will be having two separate road closures this week.

In Parrish, 122nd Avenue East from Eerie Road to 81st Street East will be closed Monday, August 7th until Friday, August 11th. Manatee County Public Works said workers will be milling and paving for the intersection improvement project at U.S. 301 and State Road 62.

In Bradenton, 67th Avenue West from 1st Street West to 3rd Street West will be closed Tuesday, August 8th until Monday, August 14th. Manatee County Public Works said this is to continue their ongoing work for the county base in 16 sanitary sewer improvement projects.

Manatee County Public Works urges drivers to follow the detours they will provide, and to follow their posted signs.

