Manatee County issues rescission notice for parts of Mocassin Wallow Rd

Bacteriological samples were collected from the Mocassin Wallow Road area, and results have shown that the water is free of contamination.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Utilities Department has issued a rescission notice for their customers at 2803-3301 Moccasin Wallow Road. They have now rescinded their original precautionary boil water notice from last Wednesday, August 2nd.

Bacteriological samples were collected from the Mocassin Wallow Road area, and results have shown that the water is free of contamination. This indicates that the water is now safe to drink.

If residents have any questions, they can call (941)-792-8811 extension 5268 or 5216 between 7:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

