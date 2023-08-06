Homicide investigation underway by MCSO detectives

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Sheriff’s Office detectives are now investigating a homicide that took place early Sunday morning.

MCSO said deputies responded to 5107 14th Street West in Bradenton around 2:30 AM, and found a male victim who suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the Gold Rush Arcade. This parking area is used for overflow parking for the Touch of Class Night Club.

MCSO said deputies secured the scene and applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg, and EMS transported the victim to Blake Hospital.

MCSO does say the victim was 33-year-old, and that he later died from his injuries. His identity is being withheld at this time.

According to MCSO, deputies recovered evidence from the scene and are following several leads.

So far, no one has been arrested and the investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, you can call Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-TIPS.

