Heat Index to Rise to 109 Sunday

Suncoast Could See a Heat Advisory
WWSB ABC7 News at 11pm
By Leslee Lacey
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 12:19 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - It will be another hot and muggy Sunday. Some afternoon storms will attempt to cool down the conditions, but mugginess will stick around. Air temperatures will reach the low 90s but dewpoints will hit the upper 70s. That combination will make the heat index rise to 109 in the late afternoon.

The National Weather Service may issue a heat advisory for the Suncoast. Keeping hydrated and limiting physical activity outdoors is recommended during peak heat. Inland counties will have a feels-like temperature around 106. Morning lows will feel like the upper 80s near the coast and the upper 70s for inland counties.

Boating conditions will be favorable most of the day. The morning will be mostly clear, then by mid-day an isolated shower may grace the coast. Most of the afternoon storms will be east of I-75 and inland. Winds will be out of the west between five to ten knots with a light chop. Seas will average about a foot.

The available moisture in the atmosphere decreases Monday and Tuesday, lessening the chances for rain. Then by mid week, rain probabilities increase.

There are no disturbances to track in the Atlantic tropics. In the Pacific, Hurricane Dora is expected to pass well south of Hawaii over the next two to four days.

