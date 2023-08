SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Boo’s Dog bar hosted a ”Yappy Yoga” class, where people can do yoga with their dogs.

The class is offered every Sunday morning at Boo’s Ice House & Dog Bar in Sarasota at 10 a.m.

People can come with their own dog or enjoy everyone else’s dogs.

Dogs must be registered prior to the class.

