Booker high school football team still working to win FSHAA state football championship

By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - The Booker High School Tornadoes will be a very competitive football team here on the Suncoast. This season, the Tornadoes will have a lot of speed, talent, and a variety of skills sets on their team.

Booker High School head coach Scottie Littles said his team has a nice group of returning players and a few new faces.

“Had a great summer, had a lot of fun with the kids. We got a lot stronger, a lot bigger so we’re really excited about that,” said Littles. “Excited to see where we can take this thing.”

Alex Diaz, the team’s new junior quarterback, transferred to Booker from Sarasota High School.

The Booker High School Tornadoes are set to play the Cardinal Mooney Cougars in a cross-town game to begin the new season.

The Cougars will face the Tornadoes in a non-conference matchup on Friday, August 18, at 7:30 p.m. The game will be played at Booker High School in Sarasota.

