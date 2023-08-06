Advertise With Us
44th Avenue bridge over Braden River is opening

The final phases of the project include a bridge being built over Interstate 75, that is already under construction.(WWSB)
By ABC7 Staff
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County is having a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 7th at 8 a.m. to celebrate a major milestone. The bridge over the Braden River, as part of the 44th Avenue East extension project, is finally opening. Director of Public Works Chad Butzow explained the bridge will be four lanes and is opening just in time for kids heading back to school on August 10th.

“Some of the roadway because of the extensive utility work that needed to be done ahead of time, the road on either side of the bridge may be just a two-lane opening with the other two lanes to follow in September,” said Butzow.

The final phases of the project include a bridge being built over Interstate 75, that is already under construction. Butzow said once the roadway is completed it will significantly reduce demand on the other thoroughfares, and the only other thoroughfares are State Road 64 and State 70. Butzow explained the project has been difficult.

“44th is the only preserved avenue between 64 and 70. So, because it wasn’t a road that existed in most locations, it’s absolutely just brand-new capacity that’s very difficult to build,” said Butzow. “Its not widening an existing roadway in most locations. There is a section there between Creek Wood and Morgan Johnson that is widening the road, but in almost every other case that road pretty much didn’t exist.”

The county said the road will reduce demand on the parallel thoroughfares by a combines 21,000 vehicles per day. 44th Avenue East is designed for the capacity of an additional 36,000 vehicles per day.

