Third DOH vaccination clinic in Sarasota for kids

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - With the upcoming school year starting in just five days, children are required to be vaccinated before heading back to the classroom.

The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County hosted their third vaccination clinic in Sarasota on Saturday, August 5th.

Families and caregivers from all over the Suncoast came out to the clinic. The DOH gave out vaccinations for free to those with or without health insurance and also stressed the importance of getting prepared before the school year begins.

If you haven’t had your children vaccinated yet, the Florida DOH advises you to contact the school your child is attending and ask for an extension.

You can also contact the Health Department to make sure your child gets the vaccines they need.

Copyright 2023 WWSB. All rights reserved.